Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$508.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$523.99 million.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$235.09.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$221.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 94.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$207.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$204.26. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

