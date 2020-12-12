FY2020 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $131,441,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $90,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $90,398,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $67,217,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

