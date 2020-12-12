Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. Canfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.49.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

