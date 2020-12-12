Qudian (QD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qudian stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $394.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
