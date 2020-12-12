FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Reduced by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

NGT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NGT stock opened at C$75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$80.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of C$44.00 and a one year high of C$96.45.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

