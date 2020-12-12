FY2020 Earnings Estimate for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for STMicroelectronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

STM stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

