Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.