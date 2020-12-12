Desjardins Comments on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AD. CIBC upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) stock opened at C$23.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.38. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$23.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.78 million and a P/E ratio of -23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$35.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.