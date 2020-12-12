FY2020 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTI. BidaskClub upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

