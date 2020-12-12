Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Head to Head Review

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Hailiang Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 2.62 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.93 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 7.87 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 213.73%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Boxlight on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 23,716 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 42,628 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

