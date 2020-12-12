Head to Head Contrast: iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.1% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.11 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -28.94 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iShares Agency Bond ETF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out -80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 2 0 2.13 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

