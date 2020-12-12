Financial Comparison: Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rideshare Rental alerts:

81.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rideshare Rental and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rideshare Rental 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ooma has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Rideshare Rental.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rideshare Rental and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rideshare Rental $6.91 million 2.78 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Ooma $151.59 million 2.45 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -25.18

Rideshare Rental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares Rideshare Rental and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rideshare Rental -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% Ooma -6.49% -20.50% -7.77%

Summary

Ooma beats Rideshare Rental on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rideshare Rental Company Profile

Rideshare Rental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as YayYo, Inc. and changed its name to Rideshare Rental, Inc. in November 2020. Rideshare Rental, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription, and support for overhead paging systems for businesses; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS offering. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G. a solution that provides home phone and internet service; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rideshare Rental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rideshare Rental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.