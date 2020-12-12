Comparing Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) & REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Image Chain Group and REX American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.25 $7.43 million $1.18 74.03

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Image Chain Group.

Risk & Volatility

Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Image Chain Group and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Image Chain Group and REX American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

REX American Resources beats Image Chain Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Image Chain Group

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

