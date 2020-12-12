Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dimeco has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Dimeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24% Dimeco N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dimeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Dimeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.71 $35.96 million $2.33 10.19 Dimeco $37.40 million 2.13 $8.73 million N/A N/A

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and Dimeco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.84%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Dimeco.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Dimeco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; and retirement products and services. Further, it provides wealth management; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven branches in Carbondale, Hawley, Damascus, Honesdale, Dingmans Ferry, and Greentown Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

