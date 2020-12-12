Financial Comparison: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) & Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Sirius International Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 22.97% 5.11% Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54%

61.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Sirius International Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.71 $938.09 million N/A N/A Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.82 -$47.30 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enstar Group and Sirius International Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

