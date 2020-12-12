Analyzing China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A Collectors Universe 14.68% 53.79% 24.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and Collectors Universe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology $46.81 million 0.04 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Collectors Universe $78.89 million 8.90 $10.79 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles. It also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for various collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its websites. In addition, the company offers web-based advertising services; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on a subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

