Comparing Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Norwood Financial and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.06 million 4.11 $14.22 million N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 2.95 $44.72 million $1.81 7.82

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 22.00% 10.25% 1.13% MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25%

Summary

Norwood Financial beats MetroCity Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 27 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, including 5 offices in Wayne County, 2 offices in Pike County, 4 offices in Monroe County, 2 offices in Lackawanna County, and 2 offices in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as well as 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

