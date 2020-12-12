Contrasting OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -13.63% -6.44% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OneConnect Financial Technology and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Moxian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 22.90 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -27.59 Moxian $370,000.00 59.51 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moxian beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

