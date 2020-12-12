Head to Head Comparison: Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) vs. StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primus Guaranty and StoneX Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StoneX Group $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Primus Guaranty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primus Guaranty and StoneX Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primus Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneX Group has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.10%. Given StoneX Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than Primus Guaranty.

Volatility and Risk

Primus Guaranty has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Primus Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primus Guaranty and StoneX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A StoneX Group 0.23% 18.75% 1.10%

Summary

StoneX Group beats Primus Guaranty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primus Guaranty

Primus Guaranty, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit swaps to financial institutions. It offers protection against the risk of default on primarily investment grade corporate reference entities. The company provides credit protection on a single specified reference entity, multiple reference entities, and asset-backed securities for dealers and banks. It also manages credit swap and cash investment portfolios of its affiliates, as well as provides management, consulting, and information technology services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. As of September, 29 2014, Primus Guaranty, Ltd. is in Liquidation.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. It also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, this segment originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and operates an asset management business. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising over-the-counter (OTC) products for various producers, consumers, and investors. It also provides financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, such as 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

