Head to Head Survey: InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) versus Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InsPro Technologies and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InsPro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Elastic 0 4 11 0 2.73

Elastic has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than InsPro Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 96.5% of InsPro Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InsPro Technologies and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InsPro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Elastic $427.62 million 28.92 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -92.47

InsPro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Risk & Volatility

InsPro Technologies has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InsPro Technologies and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InsPro Technologies N/A N/A N/A Elastic -30.94% -25.60% -13.87%

Summary

InsPro Technologies beats Elastic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InsPro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. In addition, it offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania. InsPro Technologies Corporation is a subsidiary of Majesco.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

