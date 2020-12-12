Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Critical Contrast

Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baran Group and Mistras Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mistras Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mistras Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.45%. Given Mistras Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than Baran Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Mistras Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Baran Group has a beta of -6538.42, indicating that its share price is 653,942% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mistras Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baran Group and Mistras Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baran Group N/A N/A N/A Mistras Group -16.18% -2.79% -0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baran Group and Mistras Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mistras Group $748.59 million 0.27 $6.06 million $0.35 19.69

Mistras Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baran Group.

Summary

Mistras Group beats Baran Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities. The company also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software for process industries and equipment; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets. In addition, it offers certified divers for subsea inspection and maintenance; unmanned aerial, land-based, and subsea systems for a range of inspection applications; online condition-monitoring solutions; various Web-based solutions; and custom-developed software for an automated data analysis. Further, the company provides quality assurance and quality control solutions for new and existing metal and alloy components, materials, and composites. The company also designs, manufactures, sells acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turnkey systems for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures, as well as automated ultrasonic systems and scanners. It serves oil and gas, commercial aerospace and defense, fossil and nuclear power, alternative and renewable energy, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

