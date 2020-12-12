Brokers Issue Forecasts for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

WEC stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.