Triton International Limited Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triton International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRTN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $48.63 on Friday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 212,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 208,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,155,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786,939 shares of company stock valued at $406,138,488 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

