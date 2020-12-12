FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPX. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

TPX stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

