KeyCorp Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

