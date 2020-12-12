Brokers Set Expectations for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

WLF stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.97 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. Wolfden Resources Co. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.32.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

