Brokers Set Expectations for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Company Profile
Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.
