FY2020 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $10.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

WFT opened at C$84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.87. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$84.55.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

