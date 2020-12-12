FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

