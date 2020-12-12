Head to Head Survey: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT and STAG Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 STAG Industrial 1 2 6 0 2.56

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and STAG Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million 4.37 -$10.42 million $1.98 6.72 STAG Industrial $405.95 million 11.17 $49.28 million $1.84 16.51

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28% STAG Industrial 24.61% 4.97% 2.72%

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 457 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.8 million rentable square feet, consisting of 379 warehouse/distribution buildings, 70 light manufacturing buildings, and eight flex/office buildings.

