Truist Securiti Comments on Trustmark Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRMK. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.24 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 50.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 257,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.