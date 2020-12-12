Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.67). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

