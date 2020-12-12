FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Issued By KeyCorp

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.