Financial Contrast: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of DZS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DZS has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, suggesting that its stock price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DZS and ZOOM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $306.88 million 0.96 -$13.46 million $0.10 135.50 ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOOM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and ZOOM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -6.64% -1.26% -0.51% ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DZS and ZOOM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given DZS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Summary

DZS beats ZOOM Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

About ZOOM Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

