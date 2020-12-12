Reviewing Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repare Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,592.65% -1,358.77% -81.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infinity Pharmaceuticals $3.05 million 50.94 -$47.06 million ($0.83) -2.92

Repare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing CCNE1-SL inhibitor, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with amplification of CCNE1; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

