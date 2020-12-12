Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%.

SWM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NYSE:SWM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

