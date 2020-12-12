CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $481.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

