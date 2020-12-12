Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,730. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 903.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

