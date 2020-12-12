Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $89,168.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,125 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 216.8% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 258,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 197.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 351,827 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 394,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 157.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

