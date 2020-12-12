PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $40,689.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,327 shares of company stock valued at $611,878. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.