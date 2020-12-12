Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.93 per share, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.94 per share, with a total value of $1,001,470.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,436. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

