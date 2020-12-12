Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBNK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.