Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UFS upgraded Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Domtar stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 64.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domtar by 91.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domtar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

