Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

WBA opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $2,748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 86.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 352,494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

