Graeme Proudfoot Acquires 50,000 Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($48,340.74).

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.16. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.22 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 181.39 and a current ratio of 181.92.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.