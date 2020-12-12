Matthew Coulson Sells 3,933 Shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £346.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 583.47. M.P. Evans Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 756 ($9.88).

Get M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) alerts:

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.