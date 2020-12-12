Matthew Coulson Sells 3,933 Shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).
Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £346.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 583.47. M.P. Evans Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 756 ($9.88).
M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) Company Profile
