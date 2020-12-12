Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $163.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

