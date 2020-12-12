TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.42 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.09.

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm has a market cap of C$636.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.74. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

