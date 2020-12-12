Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$27.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$22.50.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) alerts:

TSE:ITP opened at C$25.10 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.75.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.