Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.63.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. In the last quarter, insiders bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $67,313.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

