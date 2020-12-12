Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hess (NYSE:HES) to “Hold”

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. Notably, it has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, which is located off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, the company’s cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, the company’s balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. Its significant debt exposure can affect financial flexibility. Also, a weak crude price scenario, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

NYSE:HES opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,903,000 after buying an additional 178,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,183,000 after buying an additional 181,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,426,000 after buying an additional 724,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

